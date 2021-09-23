(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 23)

Despite repeated warnings about North Korea's persistent rush to nuclear armaments, President Moon Jae-in underscored the need for a declaration to end the Korean War at the United Nations. In a keynote speech on Tuesday during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, he proposed a joint proclamation to end the war by South and North Korea and the United States or by the two Koreas, the U.S. and China. Only when the concerned parties make a declaration, irreversible progress in denuclearization and complete peace can arrive, he stressed. Just a day before Moon's address to the UN, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned about the extraction of plutonium and enriched uranium continuing at full speed in the North to advance its nuclear program.