Recommended #space defense #Air Force #military

Air Force to launch committee to enhance space defense capabilities

09:16 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force has formed a space committee jointly with civilian experts to chart a path for South Korea to expand its presence in space and strengthen defense capabilities against emerging threats, officials said Thursday.

An inauguration ceremony for the 43-member "Air Force Space Power Development Committee" was set to be held at the Air Force headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong, officials said.

Co-headed by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute President Lee Sang-ryool, the committee will comprise three branches discussing space policy, defense and cooperation with civilian experts, as well as military officers.

"Through regular and on-demand meetings, we will gather various opinions to boost the Air Force' space defense capabilities," an official said.

The launch of the committee is the latest in a series of efforts by the military to enhance its space defense capabilities.

In August, Gen. Park met with U.S. chief of space operations Gen. John Raymond in Colorado and signed a deal to form a joint consultative body on space policy to strengthen cooperation.

In this file photo, taken May 7, 2021, and provided by the Air Force, members of the Korea Space Operations Center hold a videoconference with officials of the U.S.-led Combined Space Operations Center to discuss falling debris from a Chinese space rocket. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

