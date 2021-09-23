Thursday's weather forecast
09:14 September 23, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/17 Cloudy 20
Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 10
Suwon 24/17 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/14 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 10
Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 10
Jeju 27/23 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 27/19 Sunny 0
