Thursday's weather forecast

09:14 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/17 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 10

Suwon 24/17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 10

Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 10

Jeju 27/23 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/19 Sunny 0

(END)

