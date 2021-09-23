Go to Contents
Moon back in Seoul with war remains from U.S.

21:34 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in returned to South Korea on Thursday after a hectic five-day visit to the United States.

Just ahead of his departure from Hawaii, he attended a joint ceremony with the U.S. for the handover of the remains of their troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korea received 68 sets of remains. The caskets containing the remains of two identified soldiers were carried by Moon's Air Force One presidential jet. The other remains, still unidentified, were airlifted by a South Korean military's transport aircraft.

Moon traveled to New York for a keynote speech at the U.N. General Assembly followed by a brief trip to Hawaii.

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Sept. 23, 2021, wrapping up a five-day visit to the United States. (Yonhap)

