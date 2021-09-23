Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in

(2nd LD) Moon back in Seoul with war remains from U.S., repatriation ceremony held at military base

23:01 September 23, 2021

(ATTN: MODIFIES headline; UPDATES with details; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held a repatriation ceremony Thursday night for 68 sets of war remains right after President Moon Jae-in arrived at a military airport here following a five-day visit to the United States.

Just ahead of his departure from Hawaii, he attended a joint ceremony with the U.S. for the handover of the remains of troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korea received 68 sets of remains. The caskets containing the remains of two identified soldiers -- Pfc. Kim Seok-joo and Pfc. Jung Hwan-jo -- were carried by Moon's Air Force One presidential jet. The other remains, still unidentified, were airlifted by a South Korean military transport aircraft.

President Moon Jae-in pays tribute at a soldier, killed in Korean War, in front of a casket containing his remains during a repatriation ceremony held at the Seoul Air Base, just south of Seoul, on Sept. 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

As they entered South Korea's air defense identification zone, known as KADIZ, four F-15K fighter jets escorted and deployed 21 flares each to honor their return.

The South Korean Air Force's F-15K fighter jets escort the country's presidential jet, carrying the remains of two soldiers killed in the Korean War, as it enters the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) on Sept. 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

The repatriation ceremony at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, was attended by eight bereaved family members of Kim and Jung, as well as some senior government and defense officials

Moon traveled to New York for a keynote speech at the U.N. General Assembly followed by a brief trip to Hawaii.

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Sept. 23, 2021, wrapping up a five-day visit to the United States. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK