Firing on all cylinders, Bears soar into KBO playoff position

On the pitching side during this stretch, the Bears have the lowest ERA with 2.47 and most quality starts -- at least six innings pitched with no more than three earned runs allowed -- with 10. No team has done a better job at keeping the ball in the park than the Bears, whose pitchers have only served up eight homers in the past 15 games. Only the league-leading KT Wiz have a lower opponents on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) than the Bears' .647 in that span.