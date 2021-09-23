Go to Contents
S. Korea seeks to turn Korean War armistice into peace regime through end-of-war declaration: official

11:43 September 23, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains committed to turning the Korean War armistice into a stable peace regime through a formal declaration of an end to the war, a unification ministry official said Thursday.

During his United Nations speech earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in proposed the two Koreas and the United States, possibly joined by China, declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war, saying it will mark a pivotal point of departure in creating a new order of reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The government maintains its stance that it seeks to turn the unstable armistice regime on the Korean Peninsula into a stable peace regime through the end-of-war declaration," the official said.

The official added the declaration would be significant "politically, symbolically and practically" in building trust to drive forward the peace process on the Peninsula.

"The government, while maintaining this position, will continue to cooperate with the U.S. and other relevant countries, such as China and North Korea, to continue efforts for the peace process, including the end-of-war declaration," she said.

The two Koreas are still technically at war, as the conflict ended only with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during the second SDG Moment event held at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

