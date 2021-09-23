Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon to bring 68 sets of Korean War remains home from U.S.
HONOLULU -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has received the remains of 68 Korean soldiers, killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, from the United States in a ceremony in Honolulu.
South Korea also handed over five sets of American service members' remains to the U.S. during the joint repatriation ceremony held at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan reaffirm cooperation on N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their cooperation in dealing with various regional issues, such as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and climate change, the State Department said.
The meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (local time).
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss 'creative' ways to engage with N.K.: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have discussed "creative and various" measures to reengage with North Korea during bilateral talks in New York, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (local time), shortly after the two held trilateral talks with their Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.
Moon says end-of-war declaration to offer new hope, courage
HONOLULU -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to declare a formal end to the Korean War, speaking at a major alliance event held at a U.S. military base here Wednesday.
The declaration, if achieved, will serve as "new hope and courage to all those who wish for peace beyond the Korean Peninsula," he said during the joint war remains handover ceremony at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.
S. Korea seeks to turn Korean War armistice into peace regime through end-of-war declaration: official
SEOUL -- South Korea remains committed to turning the Korean War armistice into a stable peace regime through a formal declaration of an end to the war, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
During his United Nations speech earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in proposed the two Koreas and the United States, possibly joined by China, declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war, saying it will mark a pivotal point of departure in creating a new order of reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.
(2nd LD) Moon awards medals to Korean immigrants in Hawaii for fight against Japan's colonization
HONOLULU -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in awarded posthumous medals of honor to two Korean immigrants in Hawaii on Wednesday, with their descendants in attendance at the ceremony.
It marked the first time that a South Korean president held a medal-awarding ceremony abroad for those recognized for independence activities during Japan's colonial rule of Korea from 1910-45, Cheong Wa Dae said.
New cases in 1,700s for 3rd day; post-holiday resurgence in store
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed above 1,700 for the third day in a row Thursday on fewer testers during the three-day Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, that ended Wednesday, but concerns run high over a potential resurgence across the country down the road.
The country reported 1,716 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,698 local infections, raising the total caseload to 292,699, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
U.S. open to discussion with N. Korea on end of war declaration: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON -- The United States is open to discussing a possible end of war declaration with North Korea as it seeks to engage with the reclusive state in dialogue over a number of other issues, a Pentagon spokesman said Wednesday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier called on the U.S. and South Korea to formally end the Korean War with North Korea.
KEPCO to up electricity rate for 1st time in 8 yrs amid rising costs
SEOUL -- The Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), South Korea's state-run utility firm, announced Thursday it plans to raise the electricity rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 to reflect the hike in the global price of resources.
KEPCO said it plans to terminate the discount of 3 won (US$0.0025) per kilowatt-hour, which has been applied since the first quarter, in October, effectively raising costs for households.
(LEAD) Exports rise 23 pct in first 20 days of Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 22.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September on the back of robust demand for chips, petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$36.1 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $29.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
