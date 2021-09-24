Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #corporate financing #August tally

Corporate direct financing slips 7.9 pct in August

06:00 September 24, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's corporate direct financing fell 7.9 percent on month in August due to a decline in sales of bonds, data showed Friday.

Local companies raised a combined 19.35 trillion won (US$16.4 billion) by selling stocks and bonds in August, down 1.66 trillion won from a month ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Corporate stock sales rose 10.3 percent to 4.05 trillion won, with the value of initial public offerings jumping 27.4 percent to 4 trillion won.

Local businesses' bond offerings declined 12.3 percent on-month to 14.9 trillion won in August.

Last month, the issuance of asset-backed securities soared 156.3 percent on-month to 1.89 trillion won, according to the data.

The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK