Cellivery Therapeutics to raise 15.5 bln won via stock sale
17:26 September 23, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cellivery Therapeutics Inc.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 15.5 billion won(US$13.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 281,303 preferred shares at a price of 55,100 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keyword