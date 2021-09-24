N. Korea says it is too early to talk about end of war declaration
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday rejected as "something premature" President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war.
Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency that "nothing will change" as long as the political situation surrounding the North and the U.S. hostile policy remains unchanged.
"There is no vouch that the mere declaration of the termination of the war would lead to the withdrawal of the hostile policy toward the DPRK, under the present situation on the peninsula inching close to a touch-and-go situation," he said, referring to the North by its official name.
During his United Nations speech earlier this week, Moon proposed the two Koreas and the United States, possibly joined by China, declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war, saying it will mark a pivotal point of departure in creating a new order of reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)