SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- New COVID-19 cases rise back to over 2,000 after Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- WHO significantly tightens guidelines on air quality (Kookmin Daily)
-- New cases likely to rise over 2,300 on Friday after holiday (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to raise electricity rates in October amid rising costs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to raise electricity rates in October amid rising costs (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to raise electricity rates in October amid rising costs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New cases likely to far exceed 2,000 on Friday after holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- High-income households' savings rates rise amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- New cases set to soar Friday after Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to raise electricity rates for first time in 8 years on higher costs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to raise electricity rates in October on higher costs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon flies home with remains of 68 war heroes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Vaccinations to begin for pregnant women, teens in Q4 (Korea Herald)
-- AUKUS comes as pressure on Seoul to join anti-China drive (Korea Times)
