(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 24)

Separately, the Hwacheon Daeyu owner and six other individuals whom he is said to have attracted as shareholders in six of seven Hwacheon Daeyu affiliates received 403.7 billion won in combined dividends for their total investment of 350 million won, which corresponds to a 7 percent stake in the consortium. The dividends taken by the seven individuals are as much as 1,153 times more than their investment. They also are reportedly more than double the dividends paid to the major shareholder, Seongnam Development Corp. This is not common sense.