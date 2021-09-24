(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 24)

Fortunately, not many Korean financial companies hold Hengda bonds. Yet they must pay special heed to the crisis for two reasons. First, there is a China risk. The amount of Korean investments in stock markets in mainland China and Hong Kong has exceeded 18 trillion won ($15.3 billion). An increasing number of Chinese companies also face the danger of default since Beijing championed the so-called "orderly retreat from markets" to force companies with excessive debts to go under. Therefore, even if the liquidity crisis at Hengda does not lead to a global financial crisis, Korean investors must pay close attention to the situation given a critical lack of transparency in China.