Friday's weather forecast

09:01 September 24, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/17 Rain 70

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20

