(LEAD) Daily virus cases in Seoul exceed 900 for first time
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Daily coronavirus cases in Seoul topped 900 for the first time in the wake of the Chuseok holiday, health authorities said Friday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 907 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the 24 hours before midnight. Of them, 903 were local infections and four were imported cases.
The number is far higher than the city's previous record high of 808 cases, which was set on Sept. 14.
New cases across the country also reached an all-time high of 2,434, the KDCA reported.
The spike came after millions of people traveled during Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, which ran from Monday to Wednesday.
The surge is largely attributable to a sharp increase in the number of virus tests Wednesday.
A total of 81,599 people underwent tests on the last day of the holiday period, compared with 30,000-50,000 per day from Saturday to Tuesday, the KDCA said.
The number reached a new high of 110,589 on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 90,085 seen on Oct. 30, the city government said later in the day.
Given that the test positivity rate during the past week was 1.3 percent, Seoul's daily virus tally announced Saturday is expected to well surpass 1,000.
As of Friday, the total caseload reached 94,728 in the capital, with a population of more than 9.58 million.
Of them, 5,768, or 6.1 percent, were foreign nationals, the city government said. Over the past two weeks, 1,183 non-Korean nationals in the city tested positive, accounting for 11.6 percent of its total new cases during the period.
The greater Seoul area, which also includes neighboring Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, accounted for 72.3 percent of the newly confirmed domestic cases announced Friday. The metropolitan area is home to half of the nation's 52 million population.
