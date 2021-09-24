Seoul stocks reverse gains after daily COVID-19 cases hit record high
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell late Friday morning after the nation's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high, erasing gains from easing fears over China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 5.6 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,121.98 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a solid start as investors are monitoring the risks from the massive US$310 billion debt of China's Evergrande Group.
Market fears eased somewhat after the giant property developer announced it will pay interest to bondholders in China.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.48 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.04 percent. The S&P 500 gained 1.21 percent.
The KOSPI lost ground in the late morning, however, following reports that South Korea's daily coronavirus cases reached an all-time high of 2,434 on Friday. The mass migrations during the Chuseok holiday caused the virus to surge across the country.
Top cap Samsung Electronics edged down 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.95 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver gained 0.75 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slipped 0.11 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.92 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.96 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank jumped 2.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
