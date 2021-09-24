Go to Contents
BTS' 'Butter' certified double platinum in U.S.

12:45 September 24, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- "Butter," a megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has earned double platinum certification in the United States.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Thursday (U.S. time), adding in a tweet, "Congratulations to @bts_bighit! #Butter is DOUBLE PLATINUM!!"

This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows the Recording Industry Association of America's double platinum certification for "Butter." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The certification recognizes 2 million certified units, including sales and streams, for the summery disco-pop song released in May.

The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (over 2 million units) and diamond (10 million units).

"Butter" is the septet's second single to earn double platinum after "Dynamite" in March.

BTS has the most certifications for a Korean artist, with five platinums for the albums "Love Yourself: Answer" and "Map of the Soul: 7," as well as singles "MIC Drop," "Idol" and "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey.

"Butter" holds the record for the most weeks -- 10 weeks -- at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, this year.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

