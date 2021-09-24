N. Korea says it is willing to discuss improvement in relations if Seoul drops hostility
13:26 September 24, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday that the North is open to "constructive discussion" to improve inter-Korean relations if South Korea drops its hostile attitude toward Pyongyang.
Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent offer for a declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War was an "interesting and good idea."
