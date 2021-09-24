Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #Kim Yo-jong

N. Korea says it is willing to discuss improvement in relations if Seoul drops hostility

13:26 September 24, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday that the North is open to "constructive discussion" to improve inter-Korean relations if South Korea drops its hostile attitude toward Pyongyang.

Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent offer for a declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War was an "interesting and good idea."

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK