S. Korean pitchers left out of picture during clubs' MLB postseason push

Ryu's next game, if indeed he's activated, will be the first of a crucial three-game series at Rogers Centre in Toronto. After losing to the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Thursday in Minneapolis, the Blue Jays fell one game behind the Yankees for the second Wild Card spot in the American League (AL). Depending on how the rest of the Twins series goes, the matchup against the Yankees could make or break the Blue Jays' season.