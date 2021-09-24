BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS and British rock band Coldplay released their collaboration single "My Universe" on Friday, kicking off what is expected to be a fresh cycle of chart-topping, high-profile events.
The song dropped on streaming services at 1 p.m. (Korean time), along with the official lyric video on Coldplay's YouTube channel. Nearly 500,000 people watched the premiere, while thousands of fans flooded the live chat with messages and emojis.
"My Universe" will be part of Coldplay's ninth album, titled "Music of the Spheres," to be released Oct. 15.
A soft pop dance number in both Korean and English, the song was co-written by the two acts and produced by hitmaker Max Martin.
"You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first/And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my world light up inside," the refrain of the love song goes.
True to its title, the song plays dreamy sounds seeming to come from outer space and adds a bit of Korean rap.
Anticipation for "My Universe" ran high for months after rumors began circulating of a possible collaboration between the two acts.
The song's release was officially announced earlier this month and followed up with video clips of BTS and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin jamming together in a studio in Seoul.
The clips supported eyewitness accounts that Martin had been spotted in South Korea in April.
Heightening anticipation before the song's release, all 11 members of the two bands reunited in New York this week during BTS' visit to the U.N. General Assembly as special presidential envoys.
Both acts posted a group photo on their Twitter accounts Thursday, and the Coldplay members were seen wearing modified "hanbok," the Korean traditional dress.
Also this month BTS and Chris Martin appeared together on the YouTube music show "RELEASED" to have a heart-to-heart chat on a variety of subjects, including what it means to be famous.
The song's release will be followed by a documentary, titled "Inside My Universe," on Sunday.
Billboard added that a Supernova7 mix and acoustic version of the song will be out later that day (U.S. time), with a music video soon to follow.
Next week's music charts will be watched closely, with a particular focus on the British Official charts, where BTS has peaked at No. 3 with "Dynamite" and "Butter."
