S. Korea sets up monument commemorating West Point graduates killed in Korean War
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Army established an additional monument to commemorate U.S. Military Academy graduates who were killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said Friday.
The monument, erected at the Korea Military Academy in Seoul, bears the names of 12 officers from the West Point Class of 1947, who lost their lives during the war. Remains of three officers have yet to be recovered, according to the Army and the Korean chapter of the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA).
This is in addition to three monuments already set up at the Korean academy campus to honor U.S. service members from the Classes of 1948 and 1950 killed in the war, the officials said, adding that the Army plans to build three more for those from the Classes of 1945, 1946 and 1951 in the next two years to make the area a memorial park, according to the officials.
"The heroes' sacrifice allows for freedom, peace and prosperity on this land," academy chief Kim Jeong-soo said. "I'd like to express my deepest gratitude and respect."
