BLACKPINK to join YouTube's 'Dear Earth' campaign next month
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will speak and perform during a YouTube event on climate change next month, its management agency said Friday.
The four-piece band will appear on "Dear Earth," a YouTube Originals special organized to raise awareness on protecting the environment, on Oct. 23 (U.S. time), according to YG Entertainment.
Other guests include Pope Francis, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and American pop star Billie Eilish.
BLACKPINK will be the only K-pop artist joining the global event.
The K-pop act plans to deliver a special message and a performance to help promote action on the climate crisis, according to the agency.
The group, which has massive online influence as the most-subscribed artist on YouTube, has worked to address global warming issues as an advocate for COP 26, or the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be hosted by Britain later this year.
The group was also recently appointed as an honorary ambassador for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
"We are losing more of the natural world every day and time is running out. We just really felt like we need to say something," member Jennie said in an interview with BBC in February after the group was appointed as an advocate for COP 26.
