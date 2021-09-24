USFK reports 6 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Five American service members and a U.S. Department of Defense contractor have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here this month, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while one arrived at Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon on a U.S. naval ship, according to USFK.
Two other service members and a Pentagon contractor arrived at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights.
"USFK health professionals determined contact tracing was limited due to the service members, all other passengers and crewmembers on the commercial and military flights being tested upon arrival and immediately quarantined with minimal interaction outside of USFK installations," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,441.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)