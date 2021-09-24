Yonhap News Summary
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
SEOU -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday the declaration of a formal end to the Korean War could serve as a useful and cost-effective measure to demonstrate no hostility and resume nuclear talks with North Korea.
His remarks came shortly after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, released a statement calling President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the war an "admirable idea."
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 2nd day amid virus woes, Evergrande uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slumped for a second straight session Friday after the country's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high, erasing gains from easing fears over China Evergrande Group's debt crisis. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 2.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,125.24 points.
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday that President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War is an "admirable idea" and Pyongyang is willing to discuss improving inter-Korean relations if Seoul ceases to be hostile toward it.
Kim Yo-jong stressed, however, that the right conditions should be created first before an end-of-war declaration is adopted, such as the removal of what she called "inveterate hostile policy and unequal double standards" toward the North.
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS and British rock band Coldplay released their collaboration single "My Universe" on Friday, kicking off what is expected to be a fresh cycle of chart-topping, high-profile events.
The song dropped on streaming services at 1 p.m. (Korean time), along with the official lyric video on Coldplay's YouTube channel. Nearly 500,000 people watched the premiere, while thousands of fans flooded the live chat with messages and emojis.
