Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 September 25, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/17 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/16 Sunny 20

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 60

Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/18 Rain 20

Busan 25/20 Rain 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK