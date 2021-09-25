Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 September 25, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/18 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/18 Sunny 20
Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/17 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 24/16 Sunny 20
Gangneung 23/18 Rain 60
Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10
Jeju 27/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/18 Rain 20
Busan 25/20 Rain 20
(END)