Top diplomats of S. Korea, Mexico agree to expand public health cooperation

13:50 September 25, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in New York and agreed to boost cooperation, including in the public health sector to better respond to infectious diseases, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

Chung and Ebrard discussed a range of regional and bilateral issues Friday (New York time) during a breakfast meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session.

"The two ministers agreed to push for signing a deal on public health cooperation, and Minister Ebrard particularly expressed hope for South Korean firms' entry in the Mexican pharmaceutical market," the ministry said in a release.

Chung called for the resumption of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries and stressed the need for South Korea to join the Pacific Alliance -- a trade bloc comprising Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico -- as an associate member.

Ebrard proposed further boosting bilateral ties through various cultural events on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries next year, according to the ministry.

Mexico is the largest export destination for South Korea in the Central and South American region, with outbound shipments there reaching US$8.2 billion in 2020.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) poses for a photo with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard during a breakfast meeting in New York on Sept. 24, 2021, held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

