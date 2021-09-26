Sunday's weather forecast
09:02 September 26, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 10
Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 24/17 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/17 Sunny 20
Busan 25/19 Sunny 20
