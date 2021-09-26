Go to Contents
'Kill This Love' becomes second BLACKPINK video to top 1.4 billion YouTube views

11:26 September 26, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" has exceeded 1.4 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said Sunday.

The video hit the milestone at about 6 p.m. the previous day, becoming the second video from the group to do so after the 2018 hit song "Ddu-du Ddu-du," according to YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK is now the only K-pop group with more than one music video that has over 1.4 billion views.

"Kill This Love" reached No. 41 of the Billboard 100 main singles chart immediately after its release in April 2019, setting a record as the highest-charting song by a K-pop girl group.

The group is now the world's No. 1 artist in terms of the number of subscribers on YouTube with 67.3 million.

A file photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK provided by its agency YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

