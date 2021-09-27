Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung wins North Jeolla over Lee Nak-yon in DP's presidential primary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Parachute hire' all over public institutions at end of Moon administration (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu scandal spreads to main opposition party; PPP lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won retirement pay (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won retirement pay from Hwacheon Daeyu (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea extends olive branch at end of Moon administration, seeks dialogue with U.S. via S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu gives 5 bln-won bonus to lawmaker's son (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Kwak quits party over son's controversial 5 bln-won severance pay (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won severance pay, opens new chapter in Daejang-dong scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Kwak receives 5 bln-won severance pay (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Education level decreases at 'COVID-19 campuses' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't tightens regulations on loans (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim Yo-jong extends olive branch to Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to begin moving back to normality from October: PM (Korea Herald)
-- Kim Yo-jong pressures Seoul to negotiate with U.S. (Korea Times)
