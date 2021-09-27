(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 27)

Growing inflationary pressure as well as mounting household debt is likely to prompt central bank policymakers to raise the key rate again within this year. In August, the producer price index, an indicator of future consumer inflation, gained 0.4 percent on-month to 110.72, the highest on record. Consumer prices rose more than 2 percent for the fifth consecutive month in August, with an electricity rate hike planned for October expected to further build up inflationary pressure.