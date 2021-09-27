(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 27)

We also recognize the need for President Moon and Kim Jong-un to hold another summit to promote reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas. Moon needs to play a more active role as a mediator between the U.S. and the North to restart negotiations. Most of all, the North should return to talks as soon as possible as U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to resolve the nuclear standoff through dialogue and diplomacy. But no progress will be made if the North keeps demanding sanctions relief before starting the process of denuclearization.

