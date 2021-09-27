(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 27)
Signaling shift of stance
Restoring mutual trust key to restarting dialogue
North Korea has shown signs of a change in its hardline stance toward South Korea, raising hopes for the resumption of stalled inter-Korean dialogue. On Saturday, Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, gave a positive response to President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
The sister, vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, issued a statement welcoming Moon's proposal as an "admirable idea." She said the North was willing to discuss improving inter-Korean relations if the South stopped being hostile toward it. She even said both sides could discuss holding an inter-Korean summit if mutual respect was attained.
Her statement came after President Moon once again stressed the need for an "end-of-war" declaration in his address to the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly last Tuesday. Moon is confident that such a declaration would serve as a starting point in resuming deadlocked denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington as well as inter-Korean dialogue.
However, Moon's proposal was criticized for being out of touch with reality as the North has continued to raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula by test-firing cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles. Also, the North appears to have resumed the operation of its main nuclear reactor in the Yongbyon nuclear complex, north of Pyongyang, according to a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Now, Kim Yo-jong's remarks are likely to give a boost to Moon's push for peace. Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, described the North's comments as "very significant and weighty" although he said it was too early to give an official response. It is worth noting that Pyongyang has at least softened its stance toward the South. Yet it is still premature to expect the North to return to dialogue immediately.
The overall tone of Kim's response was positive. But her statement contained a set of preconditions, including a call on the South to abandon its "hostile policy and prejudice" against the North. She also tried to defend the North's missile launches as an act of self-defense, while accusing the South of building up its military to secure a deterrent to the North.
Against this backdrop, it is important for the two sides to restore mutual trust to ease tensions on the peninsula. Then they need to take meaningful steps toward peace by, for instance, operating cross-border hotlines and rebuilding the liaison office which was demolished by the North in June 2020.
We also recognize the need for President Moon and Kim Jong-un to hold another summit to promote reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas. Moon needs to play a more active role as a mediator between the U.S. and the North to restart negotiations. Most of all, the North should return to talks as soon as possible as U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to resolve the nuclear standoff through dialogue and diplomacy. But no progress will be made if the North keeps demanding sanctions relief before starting the process of denuclearization.
(END)