Korean K.J. Choi wins PGA's senior golf tour event
07:46 September 27, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Veteran Choi Kyoung-ju has won a PGA Tour Champions tournament, becoming the first Korean golfer to win a men's professional senior golf tour event.
Choi, affectionately known as K.J. Choi, shot a final round of 68, with five birdies and one bogey, for a total of 4-under 68 at the PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on Sunday (U.S. time).
It is the first victory for a Korean golfer at the PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour, a high-profile tournament for golfers over 50.
