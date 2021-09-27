Go to Contents
Korean K.J. Choi wins PGA's senior golf tour event

07:46 September 27, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Veteran Choi Kyoung-ju has won a PGA Tour Champions tournament, becoming the first Korean golfer to win a men's professional senior golf tour event.

Choi, affectionately known as K.J. Choi, shot a final round of 68, with five birdies and one bogey, for a total of 4-under 68 at the PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on Sunday (U.S. time).

It is the first victory for a Korean golfer at the PGA Tour Champions, formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour, a high-profile tournament for golfers over 50.

In this Getty Image photo moved by AFP, South Korean golfer Choi Kyoung-ju hits his tee shot on the seventh hole at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the Final round of the PURE Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California, on Sept. 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

