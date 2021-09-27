N. Korean media outlet denounces U.S. as 'worst heinous human rights abuser'
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean state media outlet on Monday denounced the United States as the "most heinous human rights abuser" for using human rights as a means to pressure other countries and realize its global dominance.
The Korean Central News Agency made the claim in an article written by a researcher on international affairs, adding that such U.S.' "hypocritical moves under the cloak of human rights" should be destroyed in order to build a free and prosperous new world.
"'Human rights' touted by the U.S. are nothing but a trick to easily realize its wild ambition for dominating the world," the KCNA said. "The U.S. is the most heinous human rights abuser in the world that severely disturbs the normal and peaceful development of sovereign states under the pretext of 'human rights.'"
"Unless the U.S. hypocritical moves under the cloak of human rights protection are smashed, it is impossible for each country to achieve its independent development and to build a free, prosperous and new world," it added.
The KCNA cited as examples for the U.S.' violations of human rights its decadeslong "blockade" on Cuba that has caused "trillion dollars of damage" to its people and attempt to hurt "China's political stability" by taking issue with Xinjiang and Hong Kong matters.
"No wonder, the U.S. abuses the 'human rights issues' for putting political pressure on the anti-imperialist independent countries," it said. "Now many countries resolutely stand against the U.S. human rights farce for curbing their development."
North Korea itself has been labeled one of the world's worst human rights violators, but Pyongyang has refuted the outside criticism, calling it a U.S.-led attempt to overthrow the regime.
