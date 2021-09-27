Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 September 27, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Cloudy 30

Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 30

Suwon 24/18 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/19 Rain 30

(END)

