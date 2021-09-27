Monday's weather forecast
09:00 September 27, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/18 Cloudy 30
Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 30
Suwon 24/18 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/19 Rain 30
