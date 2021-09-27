Ex-Barca prospect Paik Seung-ho back on nat'l football team for Oct. World Cup qualifiers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Former FC Barcelona youth player Paik Seung-ho was named to the South Korean men's national football team Monday ahead of World Cup qualifiers in October, returning to international play after two years away.
Paik, 24, was one of 27 players selected by head coach Paulo Bento for Group A matches against Syria and Iran in the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
South Korea will host Syria on Oct. 7 and travel to Tehran to face Iran on Oct. 12.
South Korea beat Lebanon 1-0 and had a scoreless draw against Iraq in their first two Group A matches earlier this month. With four points, the Taeguk Warriors are in second place in the group, two points back of Iran.
Paik ended his European stint earlier this year to join Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of the K League 1. Following a sluggish start, the midfielder has come on strong of late by scoring in each of his past three matches.
Paik last represented South Korea in October 2019 during the second round of the World Cup qualification.
Paik is joined by Europe-based mainstays: Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, Hwang Ui-jo of FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Son suffered a calf injury during his last international duty, which cost him a couple of matches with Tottenham. He has since recovered and has been back in full action. He scored Tottenham's lone goal in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Hwang Ui-jo dealt with some lower body issues the club attributed to fatigue but has picked up three goals and an assist in his last three matches for the French side.
South Korea, ranked 36th, have four wins, three draws and one loss against Syria, ranked 81st.
Iran are the top-ranked Asian nation at No. 22. South Korea have nine wins, nine draws and 13 losses against Iran, and haven't beaten them in Tehran in seven previous meetings, with two draws and five losses.
