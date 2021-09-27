Leeum, Ho-Am art museums to reopen next month
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art and Ho-Am Art Museum will reopen next month after closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation that runs them said Monday.
The Samsung Foundation of Culture said both facilities will reopen their doors on Oct. 8, more than 19 months after they were shut down on Feb. 25, 2020, at the start of the pandemic.
The foundation said both museums underwent renovations during the intervening period to improve visitors' experiences.
Leeum, which is located in Seoul, has reorganized its permanent exhibition to include works that have not been displayed before. It is also planning a special exhibition on humans and the meaning of their existence during crises, featuring works by Alberto Giacometti, Jung Yeon-doo and Lee Bul.
Ho-Am Art Museum, in Yongin, just south of Seoul, will hold a special metal crafts exhibition to mark its reopening.
