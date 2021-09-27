Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases remained in the 2000s for a second day Monday amid concerns the daily caseload may sharply increase as more people get tested after the extended holiday.
The country reported 2,383 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,356 local infections, bringing the total caseload to 303,553, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Rival parties in last-minute talks over fate of controversial media bill
SEOUL -- Rival parties sat down for last-minute talks Monday to decide the fate of a controversial media bill under criticism for potentially undermining press freedom.
The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and six other lawmakers from them were to meet in the morning in the final round of bipartisan talks over the bill.
-----------------
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee retakes lead over ex-prosecutor general in presidential hopeful poll amid corruption allegations
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the front-running presidential contender for the ruling party, retook the lead in a presidential hopefuls poll released Monday, beating former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition party.
In a poll of 1,006 voters conducted by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) on Friday and Saturday, Gov. Lee of the Democratic Party (DP) garnered support from 30 percent of respondents, pushing down Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) to second place with 27.1 percent.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean communication lines should be back in operation first
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in said Monday North Korea needs to put its hotlines with South Korea back in operation first for consultations on ways to improve bilateral ties, including the possibility of another summit between their leaders.
Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, described it as a method to confirm Pyongyang's "will" to hold dialogue.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. missile launches show serious threat: Pentagon official
SEOUL -- North Korea's recent missile launches show the "seriousness of threat" posed to the United States and South Korea, a Pentagon official said Monday, amid a conciliatory gesture from Pyongyang after a series of weapons tests.
Siddharth Mohandas, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, made the remark at the start of the biannual 20th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) in Seoul to discuss regional security situations and pending alliance issues.
-----------------
Personal, corporate bankruptcies surge due to economic impacts of COVID-19
SEOUL -- Personal and corporate bankruptcies filed in South Korea showed a double-digit increase last year, a report said Monday, due mainly to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report issued by the National Court Administration said the number of personal bankruptcies filed in 2020 rose by 10.4 percent from the previous year, or 4,737 cases, to 50,379 cases. Last year's number was the biggest figure since 2015, when 53,865 personal bankruptcies were filed.
-----------------
Over 42 pct of people in their 30s unmarried in 2020
SEOUL -- More than 42 percent of 30-somethings in South Korea remained unmarried last year, census data showed Monday, underscoring the trend in which many young people delay or give up on marriage amid a prolonged economic slowdown.
Out of 13.7 million singles aged 15 and older, 2.82 million people in their 30s were single last year, up from 2.68 million five years earlier, according to the 2020 census by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Male admissions for nursing schools exceed 20 percent for 1st time in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Men have taken up more than 20 percent of admissions for nursing universities in South Korea for the first time this year, data showed Monday.
According to Jongro Academy, one of the country's leading educational institutions for college admissions, 2,249 male students entered nursing universities in 2021, accounting for 20.5 percent of the total 10,993.
-----------------
Seoul stocks turn to gains late Mon. morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded late Monday morning after a weak start amid easing concerns over the China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 18.19 points, or 0.58 percent, to 3,143.43 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Korean K.J. Choi wins PGA's senior golf tour event
SEOUL -- Veteran Choi Kyoung-ju has won a PGA Tour Champions tournament, becoming the first Korean golfer to win a men's professional senior golf tour event.
Choi, affectionately known as K.J. Choi, shot a final round of 68, with five birdies and one bogey, for a total of 13-under 203 at the PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on Sunday (U.S. time).
