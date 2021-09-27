Doosan Fuel Cell exports 4 hydrogen fuel cells to China
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Monday it has exported its hydrogen fuel cells to China for the first time as a local fuel cell maker.
Under the deal with ZKRG Smart Energy Technology Co., Doosan Fuel Cell will install four 440 kilowatt hydrogen fuel cells at Nanhai District, Foshan City in China's southern Guangdong province to provide electricity and heat to apartment buildings and business buildings, the company said.
Doosan Fuel Cell said it expects the first export of hydrogen fuel cells to help expand its share of the Chinese fuel cell market.
The company said it has cooperated with local companies, such as energy storage system maker Destin Power, air conditioning system maker HI AIR Korea Co. and surface coating equipment maker J&L Tech, for the recent export of hydrogen fuel cells.
