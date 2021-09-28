Consumer sentiment improves in September amid spiking virus cases
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer sentiment rose in September amid a spike in COVID-19 infections, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came in at 103.8 for September, up 1.3 points from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.
The nation's daily new infections have stayed above 1,000 for more than two months, with the highly contagious delta variant becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19.
The delta variant is behind a recent spike in the nation's COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas.
The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions stood at 78 in September, up from 77 in August, while the index gauging people's sentiment toward future economic conditions reached 94 this month, up from 90 in August.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)