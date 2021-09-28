(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 28)

The government says it can make up for the shortfall of electricity by using natural gas, but the unit cost of natural gas in generating electricity is said to be more than double that of nuclear power. From an economic viewpoint, the country must increase the proportion of nuclear power generation. But, blinded by a nuclear phase-out ideology, the government is increasing the use of natural gas in power generation, though the resource is costly and the country must import all the natural gas it consumes.