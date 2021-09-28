(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 28)

Rep. Kwak Sang-do of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) resigned on Sunday over the controversy of his son who had been compensated handsomely with severance pay of over $4 million. Rep. Kwak earlier claimed his son who joined the company upon graduating received monthly pay of 2.5 million won. But when he learned his son received the severance pay, he said his son would have been compensated because the company earned that much. He attacked Lee, then mayor, of "enabling the structure for the company to earn that much." But it was Kwak who introduced his son to the company. His deed cannot be excused merely through his resignation.