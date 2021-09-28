Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #LA concert

BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December

08:35 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS will hold a series of live concerts in Los Angeles in November and December, the band's label said Tuesday.

"BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" will be held in the U.S. city on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2, according to Big Hit Music.

This will be the septet's first live concerts since 2019, when the group performed in Seoul.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster and more information can be found on the online fan community Weverse.

Ahead of the LA gigs, BTS will also hold a virtual concert, "'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE," on Oct. 24.

This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows a poster for BTS' upcoming concerts in Los Angeles. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK