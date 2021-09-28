(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS will hold a series of live in-person concerts in Los Angeles in November and December after two years away from such events due to the new coronavirus, the band's label said Tuesday.
"BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" will be held at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2, according to Big Hit Music.
They will be the septet's first live in-person concerts since 2019, when the group performed in Seoul.
"The time is approaching when we can dance together without permission, so let's have fun together," BTS member Jin said in a group video posted to their Twitter account.
"As much as you've waited a long time, we're preparing many things to show you a performance we won't regret, so please look forward to it," J-Hope added.
The K-pop act was earlier scheduled to launch a world tour in April 2020 but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Hit Music said they chose the U.S. as the venue for their first concert amid the pandemic after reviewing COVID-19 restrictions in various countries and regions.
In South Korea, large pop concerts are still difficult to organize due to a COVID-19 ban on performing outside of regular concert halls.
"We're sorry that we aren't able to perform in more locations," a Big Hit Music official said. "We'll continue to look for ways to hold additional concerts."
Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster and more information can be found on the online fan community Weverse.
Ahead of the LA gigs, BTS will also hold a virtual concert, "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE," on Oct. 24.
