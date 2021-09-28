Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 September 28, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/19 Sunny 60
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 60
Suwon 24/18 Sunny 60
Cheongju 25/18 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 24/16 Sunny 60
Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 60
Jeonju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 29/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/21 Cloudy 30
