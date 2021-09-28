Go to Contents
S. Korea's NSC expresses regret over N. Korea's missile launch: Cheong Wa Dae

10:04 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea convened an emergency meeting of its National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday in response to North Korea's latest "short-range missile" launch, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Its members expressed "regret" over the launch that came at a time when the stabilization of the Korean Peninsula security situation is very important, it added.

Earlier in the day, North Korea test-fired what appears to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea.

The NSC members were debriefed by Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul in connection with the "situations of North Korea's short-range missile launch" and had relevant discussions.

President Moon Jae-in soon received a separate briefing from Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, on the results of the NSC session.

Moon ordered a "comprehensive analysis" of the North's latest missile launch and back-to-back statements issued by Kim Yo-jong, sister of its leader Kim Jong-un, on inter-Korean relations, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

