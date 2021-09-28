(2nd LD) Moon orders comprehensive analysis of N. Korea's missile launch, recent statements on inter-Korean ties

Moon was referring to the back-to-back statements of Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North's leader Kim Jon-un, in which she said Pyongyang would consider declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, as proposed by Moon, and holding summit talks with the South, if Seoul restores mutual trust. Kim, who holds a senior position in the North's regime, stopped short of providing details of what Pyongyang wants.