Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #Cabinet meeting

Moon vows continued efforts through his term for response to pandemic, other challenges

11:24 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said
Tuesday there will be no let-up in his administration's efforts till its last day to lay the groundwork for South Korea's "great transition" toward a better future.

He cited the urgency of addressing the COVID-19 crisis, climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.

"(We) are faced with an era of a great transition into digital civilization and green civilization. This is not the philosophy or choice of our government but a global trend," he said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Moon added his administration will do its best until the very end of its term "with a sense of heavy responsibility" to address the issues and to establish the foundation for South Korea's great transition.

His single five-year tenure is slated to finish in May 2022, with his successor to be elected two months earlier.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK