Manufacturing sentiment dips for 6th month in Sept.: poll
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's manufacturing confidence dropped for the sixth straight month in September amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Tuesday.
The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET) said its professional survey index (PSI) for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 107 for this month, down from 109 the previous month.
It marked the sixth consecutive on-month drop and the lowest level since May last year.
Yet the country's PSI remained above the benchmark 100 for 16 months running since June last year.
A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey was taken on 184 experts in major industries.
The PSI for domestic demand came to 113 in September, with that for exports standing at 117.
The index for chip, shipbuilding, chemicals steel and textile industries stayed above par, but that for display, home electronics and auto sectors was below par.
The PSI for manufacturers' business outlook for October fell to 111 from September, swinging to a downturn for two months, according to the survey.
