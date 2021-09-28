Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range missile into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired one short-range missile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, just days after Pyongyang held out the prospect of an inter-Korean summit if the South drops "double standards."
The missile was fired from the North's Mupyong-ri in Jagang Province eastward at around 6:40 a.m., the JCS said, adding the South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the launch for additional information.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon orders comprehensive analysis of N. Korea's missile launch, recent statements on inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in ordered his national security team Tuesday to comprehensively analyze North Korea's intentions behind its latest missile launch and statements, issued a few days earlier, on inter-Korean relations.
He issued the call after receiving a briefing on the outcome of an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session from Suh Hoon, director of national security, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; infections resurge in non-greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases remained in the 2,000s for a third day Tuesday as infections spiked outside the greater Seoul area in the aftermath of a mass migration during the Chuseok holiday.
The country reported 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,270 local infections, bringing the total caseload to 305,842, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) SK Innovation, Ford to invest 13 tln won to build three U.S. battery plants
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co. and American automaker Ford Co. said Tuesday they will invest 13 trillion won (US$11 billion) to build three electric vehicle batteries in the United States by 2025.
A joint venture between the two companies, called BluOvalSK, will build an assembly and battery complex in Tennessee, and two additional battery factories in Kentucky, which will be the single largest investment in Ford's 118-year history, the two companies said in a statement.
-----------------
S. Korea to launch new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
SEOUL -- South Korea was set Tuesday to launch a new 3,000-ton-class homegrown submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles, the third of its kind designed to boost underwater defense capabilities, the Navy said.
A launch ceremony for the new submarine, named after a prominent Korean independence activist, Shin Chae-ho, will take place at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in the southeastern city of Ulsan later in the day, according to the military.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea urges U.S. to give up hostility by permanently stopping joint military exercise
WASHINGTON -- The United States must permanently stop its joint military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of its strategic weapons to the South if it wishes to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's U.N. ambassador said Monday.
Kim Song, the chief of North Korea's mission to the United Nations, also said a good relationship may be formed between the North and the U.S. if and when Washington gives up its hostility toward his country.
-----------------
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS will hold a series of live concerts in Los Angeles in November and December, the band's label said Tuesday.
"BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" will be held in the U.S. city on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2, according to Big Hit Music.
(END)